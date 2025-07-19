Left Menu

Cable vs. Satellite: AIDCF Stands Firm Against TRAI's License Fee Waiver

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has opposed the TRAI's proposal to reduce license fees for DTH operators, citing concerns about market imbalance, financial strain on cable operators, and regulatory inequity. AIDCF urges a fair cost recovery mechanism to maintain competition in the broadcasting sector.

Updated: 19-07-2025 10:23 IST | Created: 19-07-2025 10:23 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has officially challenged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) move to slash and eventually abolish license fees for Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. This bold step comes in light of potential market imbalances and threats to the sustainability of cable operators.

AIDCF voiced its apprehensions regarding the proposal's impact on over 880 Multi-System Operators (MSOs) and 1.6 lakh Local Cable Operators (LCOs) nationwide. Such a regulatory change could jeopardize the livelihood of more than 10 lakh individuals tied to the cable TV sector.

Highlighting existing disparities, an AIDCF spokesperson pointed out that while DTH spectrum is allocated without costs, cable operators bear significant RoW charges. The Federation calls for a regulatory framework that demands fair cost recovery from all service platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

