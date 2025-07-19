Cable vs. Satellite: AIDCF Stands Firm Against TRAI's License Fee Waiver

The All India Digital Cable Federation (AIDCF) has officially challenged the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India's (TRAI) move to slash and eventually abolish license fees for Direct-to-Home (DTH) services. This bold step comes in light of potential market imbalances and threats to the sustainability of cable operators.

AIDCF voiced its apprehensions regarding the proposal's impact on over 880 Multi-System Operators (MSOs) and 1.6 lakh Local Cable Operators (LCOs) nationwide. Such a regulatory change could jeopardize the livelihood of more than 10 lakh individuals tied to the cable TV sector.

Highlighting existing disparities, an AIDCF spokesperson pointed out that while DTH spectrum is allocated without costs, cable operators bear significant RoW charges. The Federation calls for a regulatory framework that demands fair cost recovery from all service platforms.

(With inputs from agencies.)