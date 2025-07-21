Mapex AI Revolutionizes Geospatial Intelligence with Global Expansion

With a groundbreaking global expansion, Mapex AI, a geospatial intelligence powerhouse, is setting new industry benchmarks by opening a cutting-edge client servicing office in Toronto, Canada.

Formerly known as Azure Cloud Services, the India-founded company is making significant strides in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, transforming the landscape of geospatial data utilization.

Integrating advanced technologies such as UAVs and satellite imagery with artificial intelligence, Mapex AI empowers sectors like urban infrastructure and natural resources management with real-time, scalable geospatial insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)