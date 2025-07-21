Mapex AI Revolutionizes Geospatial Intelligence with Global Expansion
Mapex AI, a geospatial intelligence leader, has launched global operations, establishing a new client office in Toronto, Canada. Known for innovative solutions integrating AI with advanced geospatial tech, Mapex AI is expanding across key global markets. Their offerings support sectors like urban infrastructure, resources management, and utilities.
With a groundbreaking global expansion, Mapex AI, a geospatial intelligence powerhouse, is setting new industry benchmarks by opening a cutting-edge client servicing office in Toronto, Canada.
Formerly known as Azure Cloud Services, the India-founded company is making significant strides in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, transforming the landscape of geospatial data utilization.
Integrating advanced technologies such as UAVs and satellite imagery with artificial intelligence, Mapex AI empowers sectors like urban infrastructure and natural resources management with real-time, scalable geospatial insights.
