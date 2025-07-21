Left Menu

Mapex AI Revolutionizes Geospatial Intelligence with Global Expansion

Mapex AI, a geospatial intelligence leader, has launched global operations, establishing a new client office in Toronto, Canada. Known for innovative solutions integrating AI with advanced geospatial tech, Mapex AI is expanding across key global markets. Their offerings support sectors like urban infrastructure, resources management, and utilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Noida | Updated: 21-07-2025 10:56 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 10:56 IST
Mapex AI Revolutionizes Geospatial Intelligence with Global Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

With a groundbreaking global expansion, Mapex AI, a geospatial intelligence powerhouse, is setting new industry benchmarks by opening a cutting-edge client servicing office in Toronto, Canada.

Formerly known as Azure Cloud Services, the India-founded company is making significant strides in North America, Asia, and the Middle East, transforming the landscape of geospatial data utilization.

Integrating advanced technologies such as UAVs and satellite imagery with artificial intelligence, Mapex AI empowers sectors like urban infrastructure and natural resources management with real-time, scalable geospatial insights.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

Revival of Men's Champions League Twenty20 and Test Cricket Talks at ICC

 Singapore
2
Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

Scottie Scheffler: Golf's New Legend in the Making

 Global
3
Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: UK and Maldives Visits

 India
4
India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

India's Booming Automobile Exports Surge 22% Amid Global Demand

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Strategic AI Integration in Revenue Administrations: A Roadmap for Digital Governance

Towards Durable Solutions: Refugee Inclusion in Social Assistance Across L&MICs

Subsidies Fade, Liberalization Lasts: IMF Explores Global Industrial Policy Outcomes

Oil Supply Shocks Reshape Jobs Worldwide, Hitting Importers and Workers Unevenly

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025