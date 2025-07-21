Albert Manifold Takes Helm as BP P.L.C. Chair
BP P.L.C. has announced the appointment of Albert Manifold as its new Chair. He will join the company's board on September 1, succeeding Helge Lund, who will step down on October 1. This leadership change marks a significant shift for the energy giant.
BP P.L.C. has unveiled Albert Manifold as the company's new Chair, a decision that heralds a fresh leadership chapter for the global energy conglomerate. Manifold is set to join BP's board on the 1st of September.
Current Chair Helge Lund will vacate his position on October 1, paving the way for Manifold's leadership. This transition is part of BP's strategic vision for continuing its trajectory in the energy sector.
The appointment signifies a pivotal moment as BP navigates complex market dynamics, and stakeholders are keenly observing the impact of Manifold's leadership approach on company policies and growth.
