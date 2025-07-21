French Authorities Probe X for Algorithm Manipulation

French authorities have initiated a criminal investigation targeting X over suspicions of algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction. The platform is under scrutiny for allegedly misleading data practices.

Amidst these accusations, X categorically denies any wrongdoing. Despite France's request, the company stands firm on not providing access to its recommendation algorithm or real-time user data.

This development marks a significant chapter in global tech governance, as authorities seek transparency and accountability from digital platforms affecting millions of users.

(With inputs from agencies.)