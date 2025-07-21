French Authorities Probe X for Algorithm Manipulation
French authorities have launched a criminal investigation into X, focusing on alleged manipulation of its algorithm and fraudulent data extraction. X denies these allegations and refuses to provide access to its recommendation algorithm and real-time user data as demanded by the French authorities.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-07-2025 14:09 IST | Created: 21-07-2025 14:09 IST
French authorities have initiated a criminal investigation targeting X over suspicions of algorithm manipulation and fraudulent data extraction. The platform is under scrutiny for allegedly misleading data practices.
Amidst these accusations, X categorically denies any wrongdoing. Despite France's request, the company stands firm on not providing access to its recommendation algorithm or real-time user data.
This development marks a significant chapter in global tech governance, as authorities seek transparency and accountability from digital platforms affecting millions of users.
(With inputs from agencies.)
