Boosting Connectivity and Digital Inclusion in Chhattisgarh

BSNL plans to install 4,000 mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh to improve digital connectivity. The initiative, supported by Minister Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar, aims to enhance communication, educational access, and empowerment in remote regions. Additionally, the government is focusing on inclusive development and women's empowerment through various schemes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 17:59 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 17:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
The state-run BSNL is set to enhance connectivity by installing 4,000 new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, announced Minister of State for Telecom and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during a visit to the state. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to deliver improved digital communication services to remote regions.

Minister Pemmasani emphasized that the tower installation will proceed in phases, with coordination from security forces and the forest department. Beyond connectivity, this move supports the government's mission to strengthen digital access in every village, highlighting the integration of technology in education and services for differently-abled students.

Additionally, Pemmasani shared progress on government flagship schemes and innovative initiatives in Chhattisgarh, such as the 'Pink Auto' scheme. These programs, aimed at women's empowerment and self-reliance, involve self-help groups, offering financial and training opportunities to enhance self-employment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)

