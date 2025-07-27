Boosting Connectivity and Digital Inclusion in Chhattisgarh

The state-run BSNL is set to enhance connectivity by installing 4,000 new mobile towers in Naxalite-affected areas of Chhattisgarh, announced Minister of State for Telecom and Rural Development Pemmasani Chandra Sekhar during a visit to the state. This initiative is part of a broader strategy to deliver improved digital communication services to remote regions.

Minister Pemmasani emphasized that the tower installation will proceed in phases, with coordination from security forces and the forest department. Beyond connectivity, this move supports the government's mission to strengthen digital access in every village, highlighting the integration of technology in education and services for differently-abled students.

Additionally, Pemmasani shared progress on government flagship schemes and innovative initiatives in Chhattisgarh, such as the 'Pink Auto' scheme. These programs, aimed at women's empowerment and self-reliance, involve self-help groups, offering financial and training opportunities to enhance self-employment prospects.

(With inputs from agencies.)