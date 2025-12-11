Solly Malatsi Endorses Taxi Wi-Fi Expansion to Strengthen Digital Inclusion

Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies Solly Malatsi has underscored the urgent need to ensure that all South Africans can access reliable and affordable internet connectivity — whether at home, in the workplace or while commuting.

Speaking on Thursday during a visit to the Randburg Taxi Rank in Johannesburg, the Minister stressed that universal connectivity is essential for strengthening participation in the digital economy. He was joined by representatives from Sebenza, a local Wi-Fi technology company, and the South African National Taxi Council (SANTACO).

“Connectivity cannot be static. Whether at home, at work or in transit, South Africans need reliable access to stay part of the digital economy,” Malatsi said.

Sebenza’s Rapid Growth in the Taxi Connectivity Space

Sebenza has rapidly expanded its presence across the public transport sector. The company’s free onboard Wi-Fi and entertainment platform has seen significant uptake:

5.3 million users in 2024, rising to 7 million in 2025

21 million recorded sessions in 2024

Average user dwell time of 10–15 minutes, indicating high engagement

The platform offers commuters free internet access, entertainment content and information services — a resource that is particularly valuable for workers, students and small business owners who rely on public transport daily.

With an existing footprint of 8 500 taxis and buses nationwide, Sebenza is now scaling up its rollout through a strategic partnership with SANTACO. This partnership is set to enable the deployment of 50 000 connected taxis over the next 24 months, dramatically increasing commuter access to Wi-Fi.

Digital Connectivity as a Development Priority

Minister Malatsi said the initiative complements government efforts to bridge South Africa’s persistent digital divide, expand affordable connectivity and empower citizens to participate in the rapidly evolving digital economy.

“Accelerating digital inclusion to empower all South Africans to claim a stake in local and regional economies while participating globally is critical,” he said.

He noted that digital technologies are transforming global industries at unprecedented speed, making it essential for South Africans to have consistent and affordable access to the internet in all environments, including public transport spaces.

Real-Time Implementation of National Digital Goals

Malatsi praised the Sebenza-SANTACO partnership as an example of the type of public-private collaboration needed to advance national development priorities.

The initiative supports broader government objectives, including:

Expanding affordable, high-quality connectivity

Supporting digital participation for low-income commuters

Building an inclusive digital economy

Enhancing opportunities for youth, entrepreneurs and job seekers

The Minister added that ensuring widespread access to digital tools and the internet is a cornerstone of South Africa’s economic transformation and global competitiveness.