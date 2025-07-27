TCS's Future-Ready Strategy: Restructuring and Reskilling
Tata Consultancy Services plans to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting mainly middle and senior grades, as part of its future-ready initiative. The company intends to focus on technology investments, AI deployment, and market expansion, while supporting affected employees with benefits and reskilling programs.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:33 IST
- Country:
- India
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, is set to dismiss around 12,261 employees, constituting 2% of its global workforce, this year. The decision largely affects middle and senior-level staff.
As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce included 613,069 employees, with a recruitment surge of 5,000 in the April-June quarter. This restructuring is part of TCS's strategy to innovate and expand globally.
The company aims to build a future-ready organization with investments in new technology, AI deployment, and international market entry, while offering assistance and reskilling opportunities to laid-off employees.
- READ MORE ON:
- TCS
- layoffs
- workforce
- IT
- technology
- AI
- market expansion
- reskilling
- counselling
- support
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Russia and North Korea Ally Against US-South Korea-Japan Security Pact
Tragic Fall: Farmworker Dies Following ICE Raid at California Cannabis Site
Australia Holds Firm on Sovereignty Amid Tensions Over Taiwan Conflict
Clampdown on Remembrance: Roads Sealed and Leaders Detained Ahead of Martyrs Day
Tensions Rise as PTI Workers Detained Amid Political Turmoil in Punjab