TCS's Future-Ready Strategy: Restructuring and Reskilling

Tata Consultancy Services plans to lay off 2% of its workforce, impacting mainly middle and senior grades, as part of its future-ready initiative. The company intends to focus on technology investments, AI deployment, and market expansion, while supporting affected employees with benefits and reskilling programs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-07-2025 19:33 IST | Created: 27-07-2025 19:33 IST
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), India's largest IT services provider, is set to dismiss around 12,261 employees, constituting 2% of its global workforce, this year. The decision largely affects middle and senior-level staff.

As of June 30, 2025, TCS's workforce included 613,069 employees, with a recruitment surge of 5,000 in the April-June quarter. This restructuring is part of TCS's strategy to innovate and expand globally.

The company aims to build a future-ready organization with investments in new technology, AI deployment, and international market entry, while offering assistance and reskilling opportunities to laid-off employees.

