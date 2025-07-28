Left Menu

Catalyzing Digital Commerce: Highlights from the 5th China New E-commerce Conference

The 5th China New E-commerce Conference in Jilin aims to enhance public-private dialogue and advance the digital commerce sector. Key events include policy briefings, case studies, and initiatives promoting cross-border sales and talent development. Focus areas cover innovation, sustainability, and regional strengths.

The 5th China New E-commerce Conference commenced in Yanbian, Jilin Province, targeting enhancements in public-private dialogue to further evolve China's digital commerce space. The event was organized by various government and industry bodies, including the China Federation of Internet Societies and received backing from key provincial and national organizations.

The conference serves as a high-level engagement platform between regulators and industry leaders, underlining the importance of emerging e-commerce platforms in driving digital innovation and corporate responsibility. It aims to align regional resources for sustainable digital growth.

Under the theme 'A New Era of Digital Intelligence, A New Value for E-commerce,' the event showcased significant initiatives like the China New E-commerce Development Report (2025), the Talent Development Program, and new projects in cross-border commerce and quality development.

(With inputs from agencies.)

