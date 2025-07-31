Alec Baldwin's Legal Saga, Fighter Jet Crash, and Trump Mobile's Ambitious Launch
A New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin's lawsuit in the 'Rust' shooting case, while an F-35 jet crashed safely in California. Trump Mobile launched telehealth and insurance services. The Fed's decision not to change interest rates faced dissent, and Brown University agreed to a $50 million federal funding deal.
In a significant development, a New Mexico judge has dismissed actor Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against local authorities for their handling of the 'Rust' movie set shooting investigation. The judge cited inactivity over 180 days as the basis for dismissal, though the case could be revived within 30 days.
Meanwhile, an F-35 fighter jet crash landed near Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, drawing attention nationwide. The pilot ejected safely, ensuring no casualties or injuries were reported, according to U.S. Navy officials.
In a bold move, Trump Mobile officially launched, promising diverse services, including telehealth and car insurance. However, early customer service calls were redirected to Omega Auto Care, hinting at some initial operational hiccups.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Potential Shakeup at the Federal Reserve: Trump's Candidates for Chairman
Trump Faces Off with Powell: Speculations on Federal Reserve Leadership
Trump's Struggle With the Federal Reserve: Can He Dismiss Jerome Powell?
Trump's Tug-of-War with the Federal Reserve
Senator Tillis Warns Against Politicizing the Federal Reserve