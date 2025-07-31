Left Menu

Alec Baldwin's Legal Saga, Fighter Jet Crash, and Trump Mobile's Ambitious Launch

A New Mexico judge dismissed Alec Baldwin's lawsuit in the 'Rust' shooting case, while an F-35 jet crashed safely in California. Trump Mobile launched telehealth and insurance services. The Fed's decision not to change interest rates faced dissent, and Brown University agreed to a $50 million federal funding deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 18:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development, a New Mexico judge has dismissed actor Alec Baldwin's lawsuit against local authorities for their handling of the 'Rust' movie set shooting investigation. The judge cited inactivity over 180 days as the basis for dismissal, though the case could be revived within 30 days.

Meanwhile, an F-35 fighter jet crash landed near Naval Air Station Lemoore, California, drawing attention nationwide. The pilot ejected safely, ensuring no casualties or injuries were reported, according to U.S. Navy officials.

In a bold move, Trump Mobile officially launched, promising diverse services, including telehealth and car insurance. However, early customer service calls were redirected to Omega Auto Care, hinting at some initial operational hiccups.

