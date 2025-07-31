Left Menu

SAFE Secures $70M to Propel CyberAGI Development

Cybersecurity firm SAFE has raised $70 million in a new funding round led by Avataar Ventures to boost its CyberAGI initiatives and upgrade its Cyber Risk Singularity platform. The total funding now stands at $170 million. SAFE plans significant investment in India to support further innovation.

New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:36 IST
Cybersecurity company SAFE announced on Thursday a successful $70 million fundraising round led by Avataar Ventures, aimed at advancing the development of its CyberAGI technology.

SAFE's total funding has reached $170 million, with contributions from several investors, including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital and NextEquity Partners.

The recent funds will accelerate innovation in the cyber risk management sector, focusing on Agentic AI technologies. SAFE, working closely in India, plans further growth in its product development and engineering endeavors there.

