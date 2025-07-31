SAFE Secures $70M to Propel CyberAGI Development
Cybersecurity firm SAFE has raised $70 million in a new funding round led by Avataar Ventures to boost its CyberAGI initiatives and upgrade its Cyber Risk Singularity platform. The total funding now stands at $170 million. SAFE plans significant investment in India to support further innovation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 20:36 IST
- Country:
- India
Cybersecurity company SAFE announced on Thursday a successful $70 million fundraising round led by Avataar Ventures, aimed at advancing the development of its CyberAGI technology.
SAFE's total funding has reached $170 million, with contributions from several investors, including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital and NextEquity Partners.
The recent funds will accelerate innovation in the cyber risk management sector, focusing on Agentic AI technologies. SAFE, working closely in India, plans further growth in its product development and engineering endeavors there.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Australia's Balanced Approach to Foreign Investment Amid China Relations
Gold Investment Revolutionized: Wizely's Digital Gold Innovation
Blockchain and green investment redefine profit strategy in global supply chains
Indian Hotels Expands Stake in ELEL Hotels with Rs 165 Crore Investment
Public Investment in Care Economy Can Solve Jobs Crisis and Gender Gap, Says ILO