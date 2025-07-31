SAFE Secures $70M to Propel CyberAGI Development

Cybersecurity company SAFE announced on Thursday a successful $70 million fundraising round led by Avataar Ventures, aimed at advancing the development of its CyberAGI technology.

SAFE's total funding has reached $170 million, with contributions from several investors, including Susquehanna Asia Venture Capital and NextEquity Partners.

The recent funds will accelerate innovation in the cyber risk management sector, focusing on Agentic AI technologies. SAFE, working closely in India, plans further growth in its product development and engineering endeavors there.

(With inputs from agencies.)