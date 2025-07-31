Left Menu

Netweb Technologies Reports Stellar Growth in AI-Driven Profits

Netweb Technologies reported a significant increase in profits, doubling from last year's figures, driven by growing demand for AI technologies. The firm's operating income also more than doubled, with strategic focus translating into major orders in the defense sector, showcasing technological prowess as a key defense strength.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST | Created: 31-07-2025 21:16 IST
Netweb Technologies Reports Stellar Growth in AI-Driven Profits
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

IT server manufacturer Netweb Technologies unveiled a remarkable financial performance, showcasing over a 100 percent increase in profit after tax, reaching Rs 30.5 crore for the June quarter. This surge is primarily attributed to a thriving demand across artificial intelligence technologies.

The company's operating income more than doubled, soaring to Rs 301.21 crore, compared to Rs 149.3 crore in the previous year. 'Our year-on-year operating income growth reflects the robust AI demand and our strategic execution,' said Netweb's Chairman and Managing Director, Sanjay Lodha. Profits after tax also doubled to Rs 304.8 million with a margin of 10.1 percent.

Netweb Technologies executed a significant AI order within the defense sector, underscoring the shift towards technology as a pivotal component of national defense. 'A nation's defense strength is increasingly defined by technological superiority alongside military firepower,' Lodha added.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Lashkar-e-Taiba's hand in Pahalgam attack: HM Shah in RS.

Identity of 3 terrorists killed in Operation Mahadev clearly established Las...

 India
2
India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

India Expands Hydroelectric Ambitions amid Indus Treaty Tension

 India
3
2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ex-BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur and Lt Col Prasad Purohit.

2008 Malegaon blast: Special NIA court acquits all seven accused, including ...

 India
4
Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

Trump's Fiery Critique of Fed Chair Powell Resurfaces

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI stop the next pandemic before it starts? New research says yes

How technology and tradition can coexist in agroecological practices

Equipping Tajikistan’s Youth: TVET Reform as a Path to Employment and Safer Migration

Georgia’s Green Growth Strategy: A Roadmap for Resilient and Sustainable Development

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025