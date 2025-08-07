India's AI Revolution: Transforming Ideas into Scalable Solutions
Experts at a panel discussion highlighted the importance of scalable and inclusive AI applications for India's next billion users. The event, supported by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, emphasized affordability and meaningful innovation across key sectors. Startups received training in Google's AI tools to enhance their impact.
- Country:
- India
In a dynamic panel discussion recently held at an event organized by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, experts underscored the need for India to develop scalable, inclusive, and profitable AI applications targeting the next billion users. This initiative aims to transform the AI landscape through start-ups spearheading innovation across essential sectors.
Panel members, including Prof Vimal Kumar M, angel investor Deepak Daftari, and Manisha Saraf of SuperProcure, expressed optimism about India's potential to lead AI innovation. They stressed affordability and accessibility while ensuring AI applications serve meaningful purposes in logistics, agriculture, education, and public services.
The gathering, a part of a Google-endorsed initiative, provided startups with hands-on training in generative AI tools such as Gemini 2.5 and Vertex AI. This effort intends to furnish early-stage founders with practical insights into AI ventures, which could resolve real-world challenges and support sustainable development.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- AI
- India
- startups
- IIM Calcutta
- innovation
- technology
- scalable
- affordability
- AI tools
ALSO READ
UN Report: Clean Energy Surges Ahead, Driven by Innovation and Climate Intelligence
Maruti Suzuki Fosters Innovation in Automobile Tech with DPIIT Partnership
Amova E Fund ChiNext ETF: Bridging Innovation and Investment
INS Udaygiri: A Testament to India's Naval Innovation
The Impact of Google Play and Android on India's Digital Economy