India's AI Revolution: Transforming Ideas into Scalable Solutions

In a dynamic panel discussion recently held at an event organized by IIM Calcutta Innovation Park, experts underscored the need for India to develop scalable, inclusive, and profitable AI applications targeting the next billion users. This initiative aims to transform the AI landscape through start-ups spearheading innovation across essential sectors.

Panel members, including Prof Vimal Kumar M, angel investor Deepak Daftari, and Manisha Saraf of SuperProcure, expressed optimism about India's potential to lead AI innovation. They stressed affordability and accessibility while ensuring AI applications serve meaningful purposes in logistics, agriculture, education, and public services.

The gathering, a part of a Google-endorsed initiative, provided startups with hands-on training in generative AI tools such as Gemini 2.5 and Vertex AI. This effort intends to furnish early-stage founders with practical insights into AI ventures, which could resolve real-world challenges and support sustainable development.

