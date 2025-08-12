Elon Musk Challenges Apple's App Store Practices
Elon Musk, billionaire owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, announces plans to sue Apple over the omission of his apps X and Grok from Apple's 'Must Have' app section. Musk accuses Apple of possible antitrust violations for allegedly favoring OpenAI and undermining competition. Apple has not yet responded.
Elon Musk, the billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, has announced intentions to sue Apple. Musk claims Apple's App Store is unfairly excluding his apps, X and the Grok chatbot, from its 'Must Have' section.
Musk took to X on Monday, questioning why X, which he claims is the number one news app globally, and Grok, ranked fifth among all apps, were not featured. He accused Apple of playing politics and engaging in potential antitrust violations.
This legal confrontation comes amid previous antitrust issues faced by Apple in the U.S. and EU. Neither Apple's representatives nor Musk have provided further comments or details on the impending legal action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
