Left Menu

Elon Musk Challenges Apple's App Store Practices

Elon Musk, billionaire owner of SpaceX, Tesla, and X, announces plans to sue Apple over the omission of his apps X and Grok from Apple's 'Must Have' app section. Musk accuses Apple of possible antitrust violations for allegedly favoring OpenAI and undermining competition. Apple has not yet responded.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 12-08-2025 11:43 IST | Created: 12-08-2025 11:43 IST
Elon Musk Challenges Apple's App Store Practices
Elon Musk

Elon Musk, the billionaire behind SpaceX and Tesla, has announced intentions to sue Apple. Musk claims Apple's App Store is unfairly excluding his apps, X and the Grok chatbot, from its 'Must Have' section.

Musk took to X on Monday, questioning why X, which he claims is the number one news app globally, and Grok, ranked fifth among all apps, were not featured. He accused Apple of playing politics and engaging in potential antitrust violations.

This legal confrontation comes amid previous antitrust issues faced by Apple in the U.S. and EU. Neither Apple's representatives nor Musk have provided further comments or details on the impending legal action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

Asian Markets Rise Amid Tech Earnings and U.S. Inflation Watch

 Global
2
Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

Journalist's Death in Gaza Sparks Controversy Over Press Freedom

 Global
3
Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

Tragic House Fire in Maryland Claims Six Lives

 United States
4
Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

Injury Blow: Charlotte Caslick Out of Women's Rugby World Cup

 Australia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tradable vs. Nontradable: How Structural Shifts Are Redefining U.S. Productivity Paths

How China’s Costly Industrial Policy Is Undermining Efficiency, IMF Analysis Shows

From Budgets to Corruption: How Smarter Cost Accounting Can Reshape Public Finance

From Freshness to QR Codes: How EU Shoppers Embrace Food Waste-Cutting Innovations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025