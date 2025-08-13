Fractal Analytics: A Game-Changer in the AI IPO Arena

Fractal Analytics, a leading AI solutions provider, has submitted preliminary documents to the market regulator, SEBI, seeking approval to raise Rs 4,900 crore through an initial public offering (IPO). This financial move includes a fresh equity issue worth Rs 1,279.3 crore and an Offer for Sale (OFS) of Rs 3,620.7 crore, as per documents submitted on Tuesday.

The Offer for Sale will see major stakes from Quinag Bidco Ltd, TPG Fett Holdings Pte Ltd, as well as Satya Kumari Remala and Rao Venkateswara Remala, and GLM Family Trust. Fractal may also consider a pre-IPO placement up to Rs 255.8 crore, potentially reducing the size of the fresh issue.

Founded in 2000 by Srikanth Velamakanni and Pranay Agrawal, Fractal supports large enterprises across various sectors with its AI-driven solutions. The company, backed by notable investors like TPG and Apax, reported a significant revenue increase of 26% to Rs 2,765 crore in FY25 and plans to allocate the IPO proceeds to expand its US subsidiary, repay borrowings, and enhance R&D and corporate strategies.

