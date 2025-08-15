Left Menu

The Untold Story of India's Semiconductor Saga

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw criticized past Congress regimes for stalling semiconductor advancements due to restrictive policies. Highlighting historical setbacks involving industry pioneer Robert Noyce, Vaishnaw affirmed that current government initiatives are designed to propel India into a leading semiconductor position, aiming to launch a made-in-India chip by year-end.

Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw has brought to light historical setbacks faced by India's semiconductor industry, attributing the stagnation to the 'license permit raj' policies of past Congress governments. He highlighted that these restrictions drove industry pioneer Robert Noyce to establish Intel elsewhere.

Vaishnaw's comments came after criticisms from Congress in response to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's statements on semiconductor development. PM Modi noted the country's determination to overcome past burdens and accelerate its semiconductor initiatives, with the first domestic chip expected by the end of the year.

Addressing the nation's technological progress, Vaishnaw revealed that several semiconductor facilities are in various stages of planning and execution, underscoring the government's commitment to fostering a robust semiconductor ecosystem in India.

