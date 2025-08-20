Left Menu

Addverb Technologies Accelerates Automation with Siemens Xcelerator

Addverb Technologies is leveraging Siemens' Xcelerator software portfolio to enhance warehouse automation. By adopting Teamcenter for PLM and Tecnomatix for simulation, Addverb is optimizing production processes and developing digital twins. These tools help reduce equipment failures, improve service reliability, and lower operational costs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 20-08-2025 15:33 IST | Created: 20-08-2025 15:33 IST
Addverb Technologies Accelerates Automation with Siemens Xcelerator
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Addverb Technologies, a leader in robotics and warehouse automation, announced its collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software. Utilizing the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Addverb aims to hasten the delivery of intelligent automation solutions globally while ensuring top-notch product quality.

The company has integrated Siemens' Teamcenter software to manage product lifecycle management efficiently, boosting cross-functional collaboration. Tecnomatix Plant Simulation software aids Addverb in designing and refining production systems virtually before physical development begins.

By integrating these advanced tools, Addverb effectively develops digital twins, enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing costs. The collaboration demonstrates how Siemens Xcelerator facilitates fast innovation cycles and seamless partnerships, supporting Addverb in constructing smart factories for agility and future readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)

