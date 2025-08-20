Addverb Technologies Accelerates Automation with Siemens Xcelerator

Addverb Technologies, a leader in robotics and warehouse automation, announced its collaboration with Siemens Digital Industries Software. Utilizing the Siemens Xcelerator portfolio, Addverb aims to hasten the delivery of intelligent automation solutions globally while ensuring top-notch product quality.

The company has integrated Siemens' Teamcenter software to manage product lifecycle management efficiently, boosting cross-functional collaboration. Tecnomatix Plant Simulation software aids Addverb in designing and refining production systems virtually before physical development begins.

By integrating these advanced tools, Addverb effectively develops digital twins, enhancing operational efficiency and optimizing costs. The collaboration demonstrates how Siemens Xcelerator facilitates fast innovation cycles and seamless partnerships, supporting Addverb in constructing smart factories for agility and future readiness.

(With inputs from agencies.)