Rovision Tech Hub Powers Up Maharashtra's Digital Future

Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd is set to enhance Maharashtra's digital infrastructure through a Rs 2,564 crore investment. The initiative, supported by young entrepreneurs from Marathwada, involves creating a green-certified data center in Navi Mumbai, offering over 1,100 jobs and contributing to the state's global digital aspirations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalna | Updated: 21-08-2025 00:08 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 00:08 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a major advancement for Maharashtra's digital landscape, Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for a significant investment initiative.

The MoU, amounting to Rs 2,564 crore, was formalized in a formal ceremony attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This agreement is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Aditya Agarwal and Satish Agarwal, who hail from Marathwada's less developed areas.

The project promises not only to build a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data center in Navi Mumbai but to also create over 1,100 jobs. Furthermore, it aligns perfectly with Maharashtra's ambition of positioning itself as a leading global digital and data infrastructure hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)

