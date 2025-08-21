Rovision Tech Hub Powers Up Maharashtra's Digital Future

In a major advancement for Maharashtra's digital landscape, Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for a significant investment initiative.

The MoU, amounting to Rs 2,564 crore, was formalized in a formal ceremony attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This agreement is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Aditya Agarwal and Satish Agarwal, who hail from Marathwada's less developed areas.

The project promises not only to build a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data center in Navi Mumbai but to also create over 1,100 jobs. Furthermore, it aligns perfectly with Maharashtra's ambition of positioning itself as a leading global digital and data infrastructure hub.

(With inputs from agencies.)