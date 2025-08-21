Rovision Tech Hub Powers Up Maharashtra's Digital Future
Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd is set to enhance Maharashtra's digital infrastructure through a Rs 2,564 crore investment. The initiative, supported by young entrepreneurs from Marathwada, involves creating a green-certified data center in Navi Mumbai, offering over 1,100 jobs and contributing to the state's global digital aspirations.
In a major advancement for Maharashtra's digital landscape, Rovision Tech Hub Pvt Ltd has entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state government for a significant investment initiative.
The MoU, amounting to Rs 2,564 crore, was formalized in a formal ceremony attended by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This agreement is a testament to the entrepreneurial spirit of its founders, Aditya Agarwal and Satish Agarwal, who hail from Marathwada's less developed areas.
The project promises not only to build a state-of-the-art, energy-efficient data center in Navi Mumbai but to also create over 1,100 jobs. Furthermore, it aligns perfectly with Maharashtra's ambition of positioning itself as a leading global digital and data infrastructure hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
FIR against 2 doctors of Navi Mumbai eye hospital after 5 patients contract infection
Remittances play strong role in employment stability across ECOWAS economies
Prudent Asset India Awarded for Trust and Growth in Navi Mumbai
Himachal Pradesh Enhances Compassionate Employment Policy
Shocking Revenge Tactics in Navi Mumbai: Neighbor's Despicable Act Unveiled