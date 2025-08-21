Left Menu

Russian Hackers Exploit Cisco Vulnerability to Access Critical Infrastructure

Russian cyber espionage units have been exploiting an old vulnerability in Cisco software to target critical infrastructure IT systems. The hackers collect and modify device configurations to maintain long-term access, focusing on industrial control systems. Victims are chosen based on their strategic interest to Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 21-08-2025 02:23 IST | Created: 21-08-2025 02:23 IST
Russian Hackers Exploit Cisco Vulnerability to Access Critical Infrastructure
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian hackers linked to the Federal Security Service (FSB) have been exploiting a vulnerability in outdated Cisco software, affecting thousands of networking devices in critical infrastructure IT systems, according to the FBI and Cisco officials.

Cisco Talos researchers revealed that these cyber operatives have been collecting and altering configuration files to secure prolonged access for reconnaissance purposes, showing a particular focus on industrial control systems.

The targeted entities spread across North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe, aligning with Russia's strategic interests. The hacking group, operating for over a decade, continues to pose a significant cybersecurity threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

Dramatic Nighttime Clashes: Police Nab Notorious Criminals in Uttar Pradesh

 India
2
Kashmir Government Takes Over Jamat-e-Islami-Linked Schools Amid Political Backlash

Kashmir Government Takes Over Jamat-e-Islami-Linked Schools Amid Political B...

 India
3
Sleeper Cell Supporter Captured: Major Breakthrough in Terror Investigation

Sleeper Cell Supporter Captured: Major Breakthrough in Terror Investigation

 India
4
Chaos in Lok Sabha: Trinamool Congress Accuses Union Minister of Aggression

Chaos in Lok Sabha: Trinamool Congress Accuses Union Minister of Aggression

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hybrid deep learning strengthens GDP forecasting amid economic volatility

FinTech and AI boost bank stability with Islamic banks benefiting most

Digital colonialism fears rise as Africa lacks resources to manage AI risks

Feminist AI framework pushes back against eurocentric and androcentric AI models

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025