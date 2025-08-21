Russian Hackers Exploit Cisco Vulnerability to Access Critical Infrastructure

Russian hackers linked to the Federal Security Service (FSB) have been exploiting a vulnerability in outdated Cisco software, affecting thousands of networking devices in critical infrastructure IT systems, according to the FBI and Cisco officials.

Cisco Talos researchers revealed that these cyber operatives have been collecting and altering configuration files to secure prolonged access for reconnaissance purposes, showing a particular focus on industrial control systems.

The targeted entities spread across North America, Asia, Africa, and Europe, aligning with Russia's strategic interests. The hacking group, operating for over a decade, continues to pose a significant cybersecurity threat.

(With inputs from agencies.)