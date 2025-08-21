Taiwan Fortifies Defense with Record Budget Increase

Taiwan is set to significantly bolster its defense budget, planning a 20% increase in 2026 to exceed 3% of its GDP for the first time since 2009. This strategic decision underscores Taiwan's commitment to addressing the increasing military pressure from China and meeting U.S. demands for heightened defense spending.

The proposed budget, amounting to T$949.5 billion ($31.27 billion), marks a notable rise to 3.32% of the GDP. President Lai Ching-te and Premier Cho Jung-tai stressed that this unprecedented increase is a testament to Taiwan's resolve to protect its national sovereignty and maintain stability in the Indo-Pacific region.

Amid continuous Chinese military maneuvers near its territory, Taiwan's enhanced budget includes substantial investments in new fighter jets and naval defenses. For the first time, it encompasses the coast guard as part of its comprehensive defense strategy, a move aimed at countering the growing threat of Chinese 'grey-zone' tactics.

(With inputs from agencies.)