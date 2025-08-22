Left Menu

India's Leap Towards Critical Communication Framework

India is rapidly developing its critical communication infrastructure, guided by recommendations from Trai. The National Digital Communication Policy 2018 aims to enhance public safety and disaster relief networks. With efforts to establish spectrum and policies, a robust PPDR network is envisioned, akin to the EU's critical communication systems.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 22-08-2025 18:28 IST | Created: 22-08-2025 18:28 IST
  • Country:
  • India

India is swiftly advancing its critical communication infrastructure, as highlighted by a senior Trai official during the Broadband India forum event. The regulator has provided several recommendations to the government to fortify this essential framework.

Trai Chairman AK Lahoti noted the rapid development of policies, spectrum, and standards to create a secure national communication system. The 2018 National Digital Communication Policy aims to upgrade the Public Protection and Disaster Relief (PPDR) network for enhanced national safety.

BIF chairperson Aruna Sundararajan emphasized the need for a resilient communication network, similar to the EU's efforts, to protect sensitive data and ensure security across India's diverse regions during emergencies and operations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

