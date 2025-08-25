Chaos and Controversy: Medvedev's U.S. Open Meltdown

The U.S. Open witnessed turmoil on Sunday as an unexpected interruption from a photographer halted Daniil Medvedev's first-round match against Benjamin Bonzi. This intrusion led to significant disruption, kindling an intense reaction from Medvedev, who expressed his frustration vocally to the chair umpire.

In a match marked by tension and unpredictability, Bonzi, facing match point, saw his concentration tested due to the intruder. Despite the chaos and Medvedev's spirited attempts, Bonzi secured a hard-fought victory, eliminating the 2021 champion.

The incident underscores a challenging year for Medvedev, whose performance in major tournaments has been disappointing, with this early exit from the U.S. Open being another setback. Bonzi celebrated his victory amidst a mix of cheers and boos, reflecting the charged atmosphere of the match.