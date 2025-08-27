Left Menu

Thrills and Upsets Define Day 3 at the US Open

Day three of the US Open saw impressive victories and dramatic comebacks. Highlights included Alexander Zverev's clear win over Alejandro Tabilo, Coco Gauff's recovery after a second-set scare, and significant performances by tennis giants like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST | Created: 27-08-2025 10:36 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day three at the US Open in Flushing Meadows brought thrilling matches and unexpected outcomes, keeping fans on the edge of their seats. German third seed Alexander Zverev dispatched Chile's Alejandro Tabilo with a definitive 6-2 7-6(4) 6-4 victory, while American favorite Coco Gauff showcased resilience, overcoming a second-set scare against Ajla Tomljanovic to secure a 6-4 6-7(2) 7-5 win.

In other key matches, Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas passed a challenging test, coming from behind to defeat Alexandre Muller 4-6 6-0 6-1 7-6(5). Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova, the eighth seed from the U.S., comfortably moved ahead with a 6-3 6-2 win over Australian Kimberly Birrell.

Fans also witnessed compelling performances from top seeds like Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek, both of whom advanced smoothly into the second round, solidifying their positions as strong contenders in this year's Grand Slam event.

