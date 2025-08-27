AVA Brings Cutting-Edge AV Solutions to India's Burgeoning Digital Landscape

AVA, a leading brand under Taiwan-listed eMPIA Technology, has introduced its latest suite of audio and video solutions to the Indian market, targeting enterprise, education, and government sectors.

The company unveiled IllumiNet, a software-defined AVoIP matrix allowing users to control multiple screens wirelessly, catering to both educational and corporate environments. This marks a significant move to capitalize on India's growing digital transformation demand.

AVA is actively expanding its network across India, promising attractive margins and support to partners. InfoComm India provides an excellent platform to showcase these innovations, aligning with the country's digital growth initiatives.

