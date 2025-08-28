The Magnet Crunch: How Rare Earths Impact Electric Vehicles

The automobile industry is reeling from a shortage of rare earth magnets, crucial for electric vehicles, as China's export restrictions create a supply bottleneck. Senior officials at TVS Motor Company disclosed that the situation forces a challenging day-to-day management approach to maintain production volumes.

In response, TVS and other industry leaders are engaging in discussions with the government, seeking to resolve the issue. They are pressing for exemptions on domestic value addition requirements within the PM eDrive and PLI schemes, hoping to mitigate the impact on the rapidly growing electric vehicle sector.

TVS recently launched their new electric scooter, the TVS Orbiter, priced at Rs 99,900. The company has invested Rs 125 crore into this new model, which will gradually roll out across India. While optimism remains about resolving the magnet supply constraints, the industry continues to face significant challenges.