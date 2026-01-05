Motherson Secures PLI Scheme Incentives, Paving Way for Growth in Electronics
Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary, Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd, has been granted incentives under India's production linked incentive scheme for electronics manufacturing. The initiative will span six years, requiring a Rs 1,900-crore investment, and is set to create over 5,000 jobs in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.
Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Monday reported a significant development as its subsidiary, Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd (MECPL), secured incentives under the government's production linked incentive scheme.
These approvals position MECPL among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This inclusion is set to drive the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry.
The incentives cover a six-year period, from FY26 to FY31, with an estimated investment forecast of Rs 1,900 crore. Moreover, MECPL is expected to generate over 5,000 job opportunities at its new facility in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during this timeframe.
