Left Menu

Motherson Secures PLI Scheme Incentives, Paving Way for Growth in Electronics

Samvardhana Motherson's subsidiary, Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd, has been granted incentives under India's production linked incentive scheme for electronics manufacturing. The initiative will span six years, requiring a Rs 1,900-crore investment, and is set to create over 5,000 jobs in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-01-2026 12:59 IST | Created: 05-01-2026 12:59 IST
Motherson Secures PLI Scheme Incentives, Paving Way for Growth in Electronics
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Samvardhana Motherson International Ltd on Monday reported a significant development as its subsidiary, Motherson Electronic Components Pvt Ltd (MECPL), secured incentives under the government's production linked incentive scheme.

These approvals position MECPL among the beneficiaries of the Electronics Components Manufacturing Scheme announced by the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY). This inclusion is set to drive the production of enclosures for the consumer electronics industry.

The incentives cover a six-year period, from FY26 to FY31, with an estimated investment forecast of Rs 1,900 crore. Moreover, MECPL is expected to generate over 5,000 job opportunities at its new facility in Kanchipuram, Tamil Nadu, during this timeframe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

Revolutionizing HR: Pocket HRMS Launches AI-Powered CoPilot

 India
2
Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

Leadership Convergence: Yogi Adityanath and Kavinder Gupta Meet PM Modi

 India
3
Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district: Police.

Minor boy injured as IED planted by Naxalites explodes in Chhattisgarh's Bij...

 India
4
Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

Joe Root's Triumph in Sydney: A Possible Final Bow

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Urban Waste: Circular Economy Pathways for Cleaner East African Cities

Fighting Fire with Innovation: Why U.S. Wildfire Technology Fails to Reach Scale

How Primary Teachers View ChatGPT: Developing an Attitude Scale for Math Education

Inclusive Disaster Education in Primary Schools Improves Preparedness for All Children

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026