German Chancellor Friedrich Merz condemned Russia's attack on Kyiv, which harmed the EU delegation building. Merz criticized Moscow's actions, stating they demonstrate a clear lack of scruples, especially targeting civilian areas. This attack has been strongly condemned on social media.
On Thursday, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed strong condemnation over Russia's recent attack on Kyiv.
The assault, which damaged the EU delegation's building in the Ukrainian capital, is being seen as a clear demonstration of Moscow's lack of scruples.
"Russia exhibited its true colors again last night," Merz declared on social media platform X, referring to the target's civilian population and international representation.
