Australia Initiates National Gun Buyback Post Sydney Attack

In response to a deadly attack at a Jewish holiday event in Sydney, Australia has announced a national gun buyback scheme. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese expects hundreds of thousands of firearms will be collected and destroyed to enhance public safety.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 19-12-2025 05:49 IST | Created: 19-12-2025 05:49 IST
  • Country:
  • Australia

Australia will introduce a nationwide gun buyback program following a fatal attack at a Jewish holiday event at Bondi Beach in Sydney, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced on Friday.

Albanese stated that the government anticipates collecting and destroying hundreds of thousands of firearms as part of the initiative.

The scheme aims to bolster public safety and prevent future tragedies by reducing the number of weapons in circulation.

