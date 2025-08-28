India's Semiconductor Revolution: CG Semi Leads the Charge

CG Semi, a semiconductor company, is poised to make history by launching the first Made in India chip from its pilot facility. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced this significant development during the inauguration of the facility alongside Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel.

The G1 facility, inaugurated as part of India's growing semiconductor landscape, marks a crucial milestone. It's the first among Gujarat's chip projects to commence a pilot line, allowing customers to test chips before placing orders. Minister Vaishnaw highlighted this progressive step expected to yield India's inaugural chip production.

With substantial investment collaborations involving Renesas and Stars Microelectronics, over Rs 7,600 crore is being invested in developing two facilities. The G1 site will operate with a daily capacity of 5 lakh units, with the G2 facility under construction to offer 14.5 million unit capacity by late 2026. These ambitious projects are set to create over 5,000 jobs, heralding a new era for India's semiconductor mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)