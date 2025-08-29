YouTube and Fox Secure Deal, Ensuring Continued Streaming for Viewers
YouTube and Fox have solidified a deal to continue offering Fox channels on YouTube TV. The financial specifics remain confidential. Earlier disputes highlighted concerns from officials and viewers, prompting a short-term compromise, reminiscent of previous negotiations with Paramount Global in February.
YouTube and Fox have reached an agreement to ensure Fox News, Fox Sports, and other Fox channels remain available to YouTube TV subscribers, Alphabet-owned YouTube and Fox announced on Thursday.
While the financial details of the agreement were not disclosed, the negotiation highlights ongoing conflicts over distribution terms, as Fox initially demanded higher payments than those offered to comparable content providers.
The temporary deal, influenced by public and regulatory pressure, underscores the importance of uninterrupted access to major networks for millions of viewers, especially during significant events, like the Texas vs. Ohio State game.
(With inputs from agencies.)
