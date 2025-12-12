Netflix's Bold Move: A Cinematic Takeover in the Streaming Era

Melbourne, Dec 12 (The Conversation) – In a significant move, Netflix, the world's leading streaming service, has declared its intent to purchase Warner Bros for a staggering $82.7 billion, prompting reactions from Hollywood enthusiasts and government bodies concerned about the future of cinema.

Critics, including iconic actress Jane Fonda, who described the deal as "catastrophic," argue that it threatens the entertainment industry's landscape. The acquisition would enhance Netflix's library, reducing the need for expensive licensing costs, but it brings forth questions about the survival of traditional cinema.

With the acquisition's potential to shorten the exclusive window for theatrical releases, Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos hinted at creating a more "consumer-friendly" transition from cinemas to streams, potentially jeopardizing the traditional filmgoing experience.

