Microsoft Dismisses Employees Following Protests Over Israeli Ties

Microsoft fired four employees who protested the company's ties to Israel amid the conflict in Gaza. The protests involved sit-ins and encampments. No Azure for Apartheid, a protest group, demands Microsoft cut ties and pay reparations to Palestinians. Other employees have also protested the company's stance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-08-2025 07:46 IST | Created: 29-08-2025 07:46 IST
Microsoft recently terminated the employment of four workers who participated in protests against the company's controversial relationship with Israel during its ongoing conflict in Gaza. The dismissals, which include two employees involved in sit-ins at the office of Microsoft President Brad Smith, were reportedly due to breaches of company policy.

A statement from the protest organization No Azure for Apartheid, which targets Microsoft's Azure software, revealed that the affected workers voiced demands for the company to sever ties and make reparations for the alleged support of Israeli surveillance activities. The group argues that Microsoft's contract provides the necessary resources for significant human rights abuses against Palestinians.

The situation has heightened tensions within Microsoft, with similar demonstrations occurring during corporate events. Microsoft is currently subjecting its operations and policies to a legal review by Covington & Burling LLP, following media investigations indicating that the Israeli military uses Microsoft Azure for surveillance operations.

