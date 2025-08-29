Left Menu

Revolutionizing Enterprise Software Development: Hexaware and Replit Join Forces

Hexaware Technologies partners with Replit to transform enterprise software development. This strategic alliance leverages Hexaware's digital innovation and Replit's agentic software platform to enable secure and rapid software creation across enterprises. The collaboration democratizes development, empowers teams, and accelerates digital transformation with customized, production-grade applications.

Mumbai | Updated: 29-08-2025 15:44 IST
In a groundbreaking move, Hexaware Technologies has partnered with Replit to redefine enterprise software development. This strategic collaboration marries Hexaware's digital innovation capabilities with Replit's agentic software creation platform, promising enhanced, secure, and rapid software solutions for business users and engineers alike.

The partnership aims to speed up digital transformation by enabling teams beyond traditional IT departments—such as Product, Design, Sales, and Operations—to create tools and prototypes utilizing natural language rather than conventional coding skills. Hexaware's Vibe Coding solutions and Replit's software architecture allow for faster, more customized enterprise software development.

This alliance highlights both companies' commitment to democratizing software development with a focus on security and governance. Replit's robust features combined with Hexaware's governance protocols ensure not only compliance but also high-speed innovation, offering a forward-thinking approach to digital agility and tech accessibility.

