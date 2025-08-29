Left Menu

Ambani’s Ambitious AI and Clean Energy Strategy: A Bold Vision for Reliance's Future

Mukesh Ambani announced plans to list Reliance’s telecom unit by 2026, forming strategic AI partnerships with Meta and Google while expanding into clean energy. The conglomerate aims to double its EBITDA by 2027, driving growth in telecom, retail, and energy with a focus on AI and sustainability.

Ambani’s Ambitious AI and Clean Energy Strategy: A Bold Vision for Reliance's Future
Mukesh Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Industries Ltd, on Friday revealed transformative plans for his conglomerate. The telecom unit, Jio Platforms, valued at over $100 billion, is set for a public listing by mid-2026, marking a significant milestone for Reliance.

In a strategic move, Reliance will partner with Meta and Google to establish Reliance Intelligence, an AI unit aimed at spearheading India's AI revolution under the motto 'AI Everywhere for Everyone.' The conglomerate is also advancing efforts in clean energy, echoing Ambani's commitment to making sustainable energy a mainstay of Reliance's growth strategy.

By 2027, Ambani envisions the company doubling its EBITDA, driven by innovations in green fuels and chemicals. This growth is part of Reliance's Golden Decade pledge and reflects the transformative potential of its diversified business pursuits including telecom expansion, retail growth, and significant investment in AI and clean technology.

(With inputs from agencies.)

