Rybakina Triumphs Over Raducanu on Day Six of US Open

On the sixth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, ninth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, decisively defeated 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu with scores of 6-1, 6-2, securing her place in the last 16 for the first time.

Play commenced in New York with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit). The day featured several dramatic matches, including an upset for Tsitsipas and tenacity from Swiatek and Sinner, while Osaka and Sabalenka aimed for victories.

Friday's order of play promised more excitement, with key matchups such as Alcaraz against Darderi, Djokovic facing Norrie, and Sabalenka clashing with Fernandez. The tournament proceeds with high hopes and intense competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)