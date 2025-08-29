Rybakina Triumphs Over Raducanu on Day Six of US Open
Day six of the US Open saw ninth seed Elena Rybakina eliminate former champion Emma Raducanu, advancing to the last 16. Action continued under clear skies, with key matches including Djokovic vs. Norrie and Sabalenka vs. Fernandez. Other notable performances were from Tsitsipas, Swiatek, and Gauff.
On the sixth day of the US Open at Flushing Meadows, ninth seed Elena Rybakina, the 2022 Wimbledon winner, decisively defeated 2021 US Open champion Emma Raducanu with scores of 6-1, 6-2, securing her place in the last 16 for the first time.
Play commenced in New York with partly cloudy skies and a temperature of 24 degrees Celsius (75 degrees Fahrenheit). The day featured several dramatic matches, including an upset for Tsitsipas and tenacity from Swiatek and Sinner, while Osaka and Sabalenka aimed for victories.
Friday's order of play promised more excitement, with key matchups such as Alcaraz against Darderi, Djokovic facing Norrie, and Sabalenka clashing with Fernandez. The tournament proceeds with high hopes and intense competition.
