AI: The Vanguard of Future Warfare
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar emphasized the pivotal role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing warfare. In a seminar organized by the Army's Western Command, he stressed AI's adaptability and necessity for future combat superiority. The seminar brought together military leadership and industry experts to discuss AI-driven innovation in defense.
Lt Gen Manoj Kumar Katiyar underscored the transformative impact of artificial intelligence at a seminar titled "Warfare Re-Imagined: AI at the Heart of Future Combat." The event, hosted at Manekshaw Auditorium by the Army's Western Command, highlighted AI's role in shaping future security dynamics.
Gen Katiyar pointed out AI's capacity to adapt, be resilient, and prepare for future challenges, while also raising critical ethical and responsibility questions. He stressed that adopting AI in defense is no longer optional but essential to maintain technological superiority in a contested global arena.
Experts from the military, academia, and the defense industry participated in the seminar, advocating for the armed forces' leading role in technological adaptation. Discussions centered on AI in operational paradigms, cognitive warfare, and collaborations for indigenous innovation and ethical AI application.
