Thrills and Upsets Highlight Day 7 of U.S. Open

Day seven at the U.S. Open saw tense matches and unexpected withdrawals. Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury, advancing Lorenzo Musetti. Key players, including Sinner, Osaka, and Djokovic, featured prominently. Upsets included Tiafoe's fall and Tsitsipas's surprising exit. Notable wins included Swiatek's survival and Rybakina's dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-08-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 30-08-2025 22:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Day seven at the U.S. Open was filled with drama and excitement, with several high-profile matches and unexpected retirements setting the tone.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the last 16 as compatriot Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury during their third-round match, allowing Musetti to move ahead with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 2-0. Meanwhile, notable players like Sinner, Osaka, and Djokovic showcased their prowess on the court.

While some seasoned players excelled, upsets were abundant. Tiafoe faced an untimely defeat, while the underarm serves sent Tsitsipas packing. Swiatek faced a scare but managed to regain composure for victory, with Rybakina dismantling Raducanu decisively. These developments unfolded under clear New York skies and a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius.

