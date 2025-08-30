Thrills and Upsets Highlight Day 7 of U.S. Open

Day seven at the U.S. Open was filled with drama and excitement, with several high-profile matches and unexpected retirements setting the tone.

Italy's Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the last 16 as compatriot Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury during their third-round match, allowing Musetti to move ahead with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 2-0. Meanwhile, notable players like Sinner, Osaka, and Djokovic showcased their prowess on the court.

While some seasoned players excelled, upsets were abundant. Tiafoe faced an untimely defeat, while the underarm serves sent Tsitsipas packing. Swiatek faced a scare but managed to regain composure for victory, with Rybakina dismantling Raducanu decisively. These developments unfolded under clear New York skies and a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius.