Thrills and Upsets Highlight Day 7 of U.S. Open
Day seven at the U.S. Open saw tense matches and unexpected withdrawals. Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury, advancing Lorenzo Musetti. Key players, including Sinner, Osaka, and Djokovic, featured prominently. Upsets included Tiafoe's fall and Tsitsipas's surprising exit. Notable wins included Swiatek's survival and Rybakina's dominance.
Day seven at the U.S. Open was filled with drama and excitement, with several high-profile matches and unexpected retirements setting the tone.
Italy's Lorenzo Musetti advanced to the last 16 as compatriot Flavio Cobolli retired due to injury during their third-round match, allowing Musetti to move ahead with scores of 6-3, 6-2, 2-0. Meanwhile, notable players like Sinner, Osaka, and Djokovic showcased their prowess on the court.
While some seasoned players excelled, upsets were abundant. Tiafoe faced an untimely defeat, while the underarm serves sent Tsitsipas packing. Swiatek faced a scare but managed to regain composure for victory, with Rybakina dismantling Raducanu decisively. These developments unfolded under clear New York skies and a pleasant 21 degrees Celsius.
- READ MORE ON:
- U.S. Open
- tennis
- Musetti
- Osaka
- Swiatek
- upsets
- withdrawal
- matches
- day seven
- highlights
ALSO READ
Indian Shuttlers Shine: Thrilling Upsets and Victories at Sushant Chipalkatti Grand Prix
Thrills and Upsets: U.S. Open Day Seven Highlights
Thrilling Upsets and Dominant Wins Mark U.S. Open Day 6
Epic Battles and Upsets Define Day 6 at U.S. Open
Dramatic Upsets and Scintillating Matches Mark Day 6 of the US Open