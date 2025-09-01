Optivalue Tek Consulting Set to Launch IPO for Expanded Growth

Mumbai, September 1: Optivalue Tek Consulting Limited, a technology solutions and consulting firm, announced plans to launch its initial public offering (IPO) on September 02, 2025. The company aims to raise ₹ 51.82 Crore, offering 61,69,600 equity shares at a price band of ₹ 80 to ₹ 84 per share.

The IPO will be listed on the NSE Emerge platform and allocate equity shares among various investor categories, including anchor portions, qualified institutional buyers, and individual investors. The proceeds will support product development, a new office in Bangalore, IT infrastructure upgrades, and working capital.

According to Mr. Ashish Kumar, Managing Director of Optivalue, this IPO marks a significant milestone, enhancing the firm's capacity to offer innovative solutions. Mr. Sachin Gupta of Share India Capital Services stated their pleasure in partnering with Optivalue for this significant growth step.

