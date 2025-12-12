Transforming Costs Through Local Cloud Solutions: Intelics Cloud's Insight

An insightful analysis by Intelics Cloud unveils significant cost-saving opportunities for Indian enterprises by adopting domestically hosted cloud platforms. The report, released on December 12, 2025, indicates potential cost optimizations of 30–40%, attributed to transparent pricing and local governance.

The industry evaluation reveals foreign cloud dependencies often lead to unpredictable cost variations due to FX exposure and egress fees, especially for workloads demanding high performance and storage. In contrast, domestic providers offer advantages like local data residency and easier compliance with regulations, crucial for regulated sectors.

Satyamohan Yanambaka, CEO of Intelics Cloud, highlighted the dual benefits of financial and operational enhancements from local cloud infrastructures. Such infrastructures enable enterprises to better manage data movement and adhere to regulatory requirements, bolstering digital transformation strategies.

(With inputs from agencies.)