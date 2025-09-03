Judge Rules in Favor of Google; Chrome and Android Stay Put
A judge favored Google by rejecting an order to sell Chrome and Android, but required data sharing with competitors. The ruling boosts investor confidence and favors other tech giants like Apple. However, Google plans to appeal amidst ongoing legal battles concerning its market dominance.
A judge ruled largely in favor of Alphabet's Google on Tuesday, dismissing U.S. prosecutors' demands for the tech titan to offload its well-known Chrome browser and Android operating system. The ruling, however, mandates that Google share crucial data with competitors to foster competition in online search.
The decision sent Alphabet shares up 6.7% in extended trading, as investors celebrated the fact that Google can retain Chrome and Android—vital parts of its business model. The judgment also offers relief to Apple and other device manufacturers who depend on advertising revenue-sharing agreements with Google.
Despite the favorable ruling, the five-year legal tussle isn't over, as Google announced plans to appeal. The case forms part of a larger bipartisan effort to curb Big Tech's power, targeting companies like Meta, Amazon, and Apple alongside Google.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Judge
- Amit Mehta
- Chrome
- Android
- legal battle
- monopoly
- antitrust
- Apple
- big tech
ALSO READ
Google Triumphs Over Forced Chrome and Android Divestiture
Trump's Controversial Deployment Plans: A Legal Battlefield
Google avoids breakup in search monopoly case, but judge orders other major changes in landmark ruling, reports AP.
Controversy Surrounds JPSC Merit List as Legal Battle Ensues
Gerard Depardieu's Legal Battle: A New Chapter