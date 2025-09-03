Judge Rules in Favor of Google; Chrome and Android Stay Put

A judge ruled largely in favor of Alphabet's Google on Tuesday, dismissing U.S. prosecutors' demands for the tech titan to offload its well-known Chrome browser and Android operating system. The ruling, however, mandates that Google share crucial data with competitors to foster competition in online search.

The decision sent Alphabet shares up 6.7% in extended trading, as investors celebrated the fact that Google can retain Chrome and Android—vital parts of its business model. The judgment also offers relief to Apple and other device manufacturers who depend on advertising revenue-sharing agreements with Google.

Despite the favorable ruling, the five-year legal tussle isn't over, as Google announced plans to appeal. The case forms part of a larger bipartisan effort to curb Big Tech's power, targeting companies like Meta, Amazon, and Apple alongside Google.

