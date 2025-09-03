Left Menu

Judge Rules in Favor of Google; Chrome and Android Stay Put

A judge favored Google by rejecting an order to sell Chrome and Android, but required data sharing with competitors. The ruling boosts investor confidence and favors other tech giants like Apple. However, Google plans to appeal amidst ongoing legal battles concerning its market dominance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-09-2025 02:39 IST | Created: 03-09-2025 02:39 IST
Judge Rules in Favor of Google; Chrome and Android Stay Put
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

A judge ruled largely in favor of Alphabet's Google on Tuesday, dismissing U.S. prosecutors' demands for the tech titan to offload its well-known Chrome browser and Android operating system. The ruling, however, mandates that Google share crucial data with competitors to foster competition in online search.

The decision sent Alphabet shares up 6.7% in extended trading, as investors celebrated the fact that Google can retain Chrome and Android—vital parts of its business model. The judgment also offers relief to Apple and other device manufacturers who depend on advertising revenue-sharing agreements with Google.

Despite the favorable ruling, the five-year legal tussle isn't over, as Google announced plans to appeal. The case forms part of a larger bipartisan effort to curb Big Tech's power, targeting companies like Meta, Amazon, and Apple alongside Google.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

US Strike in Caribbean Targets Venezuelan Drug Vessel

 United States
2
Trump's Controversial Deployment Plans: A Legal Battlefield

Trump's Controversial Deployment Plans: A Legal Battlefield

 Global
3
Trump's Militarization Push Faces Legal Hurdles in Chicago

Trump's Militarization Push Faces Legal Hurdles in Chicago

 Global
4
Google Triumphs Over Forced Chrome and Android Divestiture

Google Triumphs Over Forced Chrome and Android Divestiture

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Financial inclusion and digital innovation key to empowering rural women agripreneurs

Heavy ChatGPT usage linked to lower motivation and engagement

Post-COVID era sees surge in AI adoption for green corporate strategies

Explainable AI bridges trust gap between clinicians and algorithms

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025