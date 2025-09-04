MFE Secures 75% Stake in ProSiebenSat.1, Becomes Europe's Largest Broadcaster

MFE-MediaForEurope announced on Thursday that it has secured a 75.61% stake in ProSiebenSat.1, concluding a lengthy takeover battle. This acquisition places MFE on the path to becoming Europe's largest free-to-air broadcaster.

Led by the Berlusconi family, MFE aims to create a pan-European ad-funded TV platform to compete with dominant U.S. streaming services. After the regulatory filing regarding its public takeover of the German broadcaster, MFE's shares rose by 4.1%.

This move allows MFE, under German stock market regulations, to engage in a profit and loss transfer agreement with ProSieben. With this acquisition and the consolidation of ProSieben's holdings, MFE is set to become Europe's leading free-to-air broadcaster, according to Enders Analysis.

