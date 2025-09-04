Aadhaar Authentication Soars: Digital Identity Drives Economic Growth

The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a remarkable 10% year-on-year increase in Aadhaar authentication transactions, reaching 221 crore in August 2025. This figure highlights a significant growth trajectory in the usage of Aadhaar, reflecting an expanding digital economy within the country.

Face authentication solutions also showed noteworthy progress, with at least 18.6 crore transactions registered in August 2025, a stark rise from 6.04 crore in the same period a year prior. UIDAI marked September 1 as a record day for face authentication transactions, achieving over 1.5 crore authentications.

More than 150 entities, including government ministries, financial institutions, and telecom service providers, are harnessing face authentication to streamline the delivery of benefits and services. In August alone, there were 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions, underscoring the increasing reliance on digital identification solutions.