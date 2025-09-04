Aadhaar Authentication Soars: Digital Identity Drives Economic Growth
Aadhaar authentication transactions surged by 10% year-on-year to 221 crore in August 2025. Face authentication also rose significantly with 18.6 crore transactions, highlighting a boost in digital economy usage. UIDAI reported a record face authentication on September 1, with over 1.5 crore transactions in a single day.
The Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) announced a remarkable 10% year-on-year increase in Aadhaar authentication transactions, reaching 221 crore in August 2025. This figure highlights a significant growth trajectory in the usage of Aadhaar, reflecting an expanding digital economy within the country.
Face authentication solutions also showed noteworthy progress, with at least 18.6 crore transactions registered in August 2025, a stark rise from 6.04 crore in the same period a year prior. UIDAI marked September 1 as a record day for face authentication transactions, achieving over 1.5 crore authentications.
More than 150 entities, including government ministries, financial institutions, and telecom service providers, are harnessing face authentication to streamline the delivery of benefits and services. In August alone, there were 38.53 crore e-KYC transactions, underscoring the increasing reliance on digital identification solutions.