Nationwide Success: 99% Ration Cards Linked with Aadhaar in E-KYC Drive

The government's e-KYC initiative for ration cards launched in 2023 has achieved impressive success, with 85.6% completion across the nation and over 99% of beneficiaries linked to Aadhaar. This move facilitates seamless access to services for beneficiaries across all states and Union Territories.

Updated: 16-12-2025 20:13 IST | Created: 16-12-2025 20:13 IST
The government has achieved remarkable success in its e-KYC drive for ration cards by linking them with Aadhaar. Launched in May 2023, the initiative boasts an 85.6% completion rate nationwide, according to information provided to the Rajya Sabha.

Minister of State for Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution, Nimuben Jayantibhai Bambhaniya, highlighted the significant progress in Aadhaar seeding, noting that 99.9% of ration cards and 99.2% of beneficiaries are now linked to Aadhaar.

This significant achievement means beneficiaries can now complete their e-KYC at any fair price shop across any state or Union Territory, streamlining access and integration.

