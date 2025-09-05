EU Regulators Intensify Scrutiny on Big Tech Giants

In recent years, European regulators have heightened scrutiny on Big Tech, initiating a series of investigations into alleged antitrust violations. The European Commission has imposed significant fines on Alphabet's Google and Meta for anti-competitive behavior and unfair practices in their ad tech businesses and marketplaces.

Under the Digital Services Act, European regulators have made it mandatory for tech companies to tackle illegal content more effectively. TikTok and Elon Musk's social media platform X have both been charged for non-compliance, facing potential hefty fines. In May 2024, Meta's platforms were investigated for EU content rule breaches, emphasizing child safety.

The Digital Markets Act aims to curb the overreach of Big Tech and maintain competitive balance. Apple and Meta faced penalties for non-compliance. The EC named several services operated by major tech companies as 'gatekeepers,' compelling them to adhere to restrictive measures. Appeals against such designations are underway but have seen limited success.

