Maharashtra Cracks Down on Illegal Fishing: Heavy Fines Imposed

The Maharashtra government has intensified its efforts against illegal fishing activities along its coast by penalizing eight boats from other states. This enforcement move resulted in the collection of Rs 34 lakh in fines in 2025.

Addressing the legislative council, fisheries minister Nitesh Rane detailed the issue of unauthorized fishing near the Maharashtra coast, following a query by Sunil Shinde.

The state has acted against 34 boats since 2021, accruing a total of Rs 2.51 crore in penalties under the Maharashtra Marine Fishing Regulation Act of 1981.

