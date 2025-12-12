Health Industry Shifts: Job Cuts, Legal Fines, and Big IPOs

Significant changes in the health industry have emerged this week. Pfizer plans to cut more than 200 jobs in Switzerland as part of a multi-year cost reduction strategy. This move will reduce its workforce in the region from 300 to approximately 70 by year's end, according to Bloomberg News.

Meanwhile, in the United States, a bipartisan group of senators is pressing for action on a bird flu vaccine. Following the deaths of over 180 million poultry, the lawmakers have urged the U.S. Department of Agriculture under President Donald Trump's administration to finalize a science-driven vaccination plan.

In the regulatory arena, the Australian Federal Court has fined health insurer Bupa A$35 million for misleading consumers about benefits coverage. Additionally, Lumexa Imaging's IPO raised $462.5 million, placing its valuation at $1.75 billion, a move reflecting the expanding financial landscape in health diagnostics.

(With inputs from agencies.)