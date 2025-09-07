Putin's Push for Space Tech Advancement

In a bid to advance Russia's leadership in space technology, President Vladimir Putin has called on the nation's aerospace industry to enhance their efforts in developing booster rocket engines. The president's directives highlight Russia's historical prowess in space exploration.

During a visit to the southern city of Samara, Putin addressed industry specialists at the Kuznetsov design bureau, an aircraft engine manufacturing plant renowned for its contributions to aerospace development. The visit underscores the emphasis the Russian government places on maintaining the country's standing in the space sector.

Putin's engagement with the aerospace community comes on the heels of his diplomatic visits to China and the Russian port city of Vladivostok. His remarks in Samara signal a concerted effort to secure Russia's future in space exploration amid growing global competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)