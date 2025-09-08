Left Menu

Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

LinkedIn India head Kumaresh Pattabiraman emphasizes the need for professionals to focus on dynamic skills over job titles to navigate the AI-driven job landscape. He discusses AI's quick reshaping of employment roles and LinkedIn's offerings to aid job seekers, especially in India’s rapidly growing market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-09-2025 15:04 IST | Created: 08-09-2025 15:04 IST
Professionals
  • Country:
  • India

LinkedIn India country manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman has highlighted the importance of professionals viewing their roles beyond traditional job titles, focusing instead on acquiring adaptable skills, vital for success in the AI era.

In an interview with PTI, Pattabiraman expressed that AI is rapidly transforming job roles, urging professionals to embrace flexible skill sets as crucial currency in the modern workforce.

LinkedIn, a burgeoning platform in India, offers tools such as 'Job Match' and AI coaching to support job seekers in accessing opportunities, as the nation becomes a key player in redefining the global professional landscape, noted Pattabiraman.

(With inputs from agencies.)

