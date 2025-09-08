Navigating the AI Era: Embracing Adaptable Skills

LinkedIn India country manager Kumaresh Pattabiraman has highlighted the importance of professionals viewing their roles beyond traditional job titles, focusing instead on acquiring adaptable skills, vital for success in the AI era.

In an interview with PTI, Pattabiraman expressed that AI is rapidly transforming job roles, urging professionals to embrace flexible skill sets as crucial currency in the modern workforce.

LinkedIn, a burgeoning platform in India, offers tools such as 'Job Match' and AI coaching to support job seekers in accessing opportunities, as the nation becomes a key player in redefining the global professional landscape, noted Pattabiraman.

(With inputs from agencies.)