EU to Roll Out 19th Sanctions Package Targeting Russian Allies

The European Commission is set to propose a 19th package of sanctions against Russia. The expected proposal, aimed at financial institutions in Central Asia, follows the EU's previous package that included Chinese banks and an Indian refinery. Details of the new package remain undisclosed.

The European Commission is on the verge of unveiling its 19th package of sanctions targeting Russia, expected by Friday, according to EU diplomats. This new plan is anticipated to include banks in two Central Asian countries.

The move signals the European Union's increasing commitment to exert pressure on Russia, broadening its scope to involve more significant financial entities in third countries.

This follows the EU's 18th sanctions package, which notably included sanctions against two Chinese banks and Nayara, a major refinery in India, located in Vadinar. However, EU diplomats have withheld specific details regarding the forthcoming sanctions.

