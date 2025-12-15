Russian lawsuit has no effect on EU's frozen assets plan, says Berlin
A lawsuit filed by Russia's central bank seeking $230 billion in damages from Belgium-based Euroclear has no effect on the European Union's plans to use frozen Russian assets to support Ukraine, said a German government spokesperson on Monday.
