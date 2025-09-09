Left Menu

Nasdaq Hits New Heights Amid Fed Rate Cut Anticipation

The Nasdaq reached a record high driven by Broadcom's rally. Investors anticipate Federal Reserve rate cuts following concerns about the U.S. job market. Various brokerages revised their predictions. Broadcom's progress, inflation data, and payroll revisions are in focus. Many stocks fell, with EchoStar gaining after a SpaceX deal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2025 00:00 IST | Created: 09-09-2025 00:00 IST
The Nasdaq soared to a new record high on Monday, fueled by a rally from semiconductor giant Broadcom, while investors keenly await potential Federal Reserve interest rate cuts to bolster economic growth.

Concerns about a flagging U.S. job market have heightened expectations for multiple rate reductions after a dismal nonfarm payrolls report last Friday. Traders now expect at least a 25 basis point cut when the Fed concludes its meeting on September 17, with some even speculating a 50 basis point cut, based on interest rate futures.

Broadcom saw a 2.7% gain, its share prices bolstered by optimistic forecasts for its AI-related revenue. Observers are also eyeing upcoming inflation data and the Bureau of Labor Statistics' payroll revisions for insights into economic health. EchoStar surged 18% following its deal with SpaceX, contrasting with the decline of many S&P 500 stocks.

